After being denied urgent hearing repeatedly, Kejriwal moves Gujarat HC registrar for priority listing

Citing Supreme Court's guidelines for giving priority to cases involving sitting or former legislators, Kejriwal has sought "expeditious hearing/listing priority and time bound hearing to the MP/MLA matters..." Earlier, his lawyer's requests for an urgent listing and hearing were rejected four times including on Friday. On one of the occasions, Delhi-based senior lawyer Rebecca John had requested for a brief hearing which was also rejected.

The application filed through advocate Aum Kotwal mentions that this petition was filed on September 16. The matter was listed in normal course on September 22 but couldn't be taken up and was adjourned to September 26. The hearing didn't take place for being listed down in the cause list and was adjourned to September 29.

The application stated that on Friday the petition was listed at serial number 142 and a priority hearing was requested before the court of justice Samir Dave. The court declined and the matter was adjourned to October 6.

"It is pertinent to mention that although the matter was listed on three dates earlier and 06/10/2023 is the fourth date even the notice has not being issued till date causing a great prejudice to the petitioner as the trial court proceeding are going at the neck break speed," the application addressed to high court registrar (judicial) mentions.

It further adds, "The present matter concerns a challenge to initiation of Criminal Proceedings against the petitioner/applicant and concerns his life and liberty. Apart from that, the present matter also falls within the list of priority matters as per the Roster Note no.IX."

Apart from Kejriwal, his party leader and MP Sanjay Singh has also moved high court for quashing the order passed by a magisterial court ordering their presence before it in connection with the defamation case. Both had challenged the order before a sessions court which rejected it following which both the leaders moved high court.

Gujarat University has moved the metropolitan court against the two leaders for making "sarcastic and derogatory" statements against the varsity with regard to PM Modi's degree. The varsity has said that Kejriwal and Singh's alleged derogatory statements in the press "tarnished its goodwill image."