After Gir, Barda Wildlife Sanctuary proposed as second home for Asiatic lions

Ahmedabad: After Gir National Park and Sanctuary, the Barda Wildlife Sanctuary (BWLS) is set to become the second home to Asiatic lions. The Gujarat forest department on Thursday presented its proposal to make BWLS the second home to the lions before the national steering committee meeting held on Thursday as part of "Project Lion @ 2047".



Officials said that it was the first meeting of the national steering committee on "Project Lion" set up in line with "Project Tiger" in West Bengal and "Project Elephant" in Assam. The Asiatic lions at present are restricted to Gir National Park and Sanctuary but have been occasionally venturing out in nearby forests and human settlements due to increased population. The population of lions increased from 523 in 2015 to 674 in 2020 and a large number of them have settled out of the protected areas.