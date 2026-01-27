Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Ahmedabad man who escaped from Nepal jail during Gen Z protests caught

Police said that Chunara had been caught in Kathmandu with 13 kg of hybrid ganja worth about Rs13 crore. He was traveling from Bangkok.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 13:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 13:13 IST
India NewsGujaratNepalAhmedabadGen Z

Follow us on :

Follow Us