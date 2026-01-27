<p>Ahmedabad: The city police on Tuesday detained a person who had allegedly escaped from Nepal prison during Gen Z protest in September last year.</p><p>The special operation group (SOG) of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch caught Dharmesh Chunara, a resident of Ahmedabad, who was lodged in Nepal prison in connection with a narcotics case. </p><p>SOG officials said that the Nepal government had shared a list of Indians who were lodged in the Bhadra jail in Kathmandu in different criminal cases and escaped during the large-scale protest in September last year. </p><p>The list was circulated by Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) and circulated among state police. The list didn't have Chunara's full name and complete address. </p>.Nepal’s PM Sushila Karki asks security forces to ensure proper arrangements for upcoming elections.<p>SOG said that based on human intelligence and technical analysis they identified Chunara and apprehended him.</p><p>Police said that Chunara had been caught in Kathmandu with 13 kg of hybrid ganja worth about Rs13 crore. He was traveling from Bangkok.</p><p>Chunara has allegedly admitted that he escaped from Bhadra jail during the unrest and entered India via Sonauli border in Uttar Pradesh. </p><p>Officials said that he would be deported as per the procedure.</p>