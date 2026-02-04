<p>Bengaluru: The SJ Park police have registered another FIR against Hindu right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli for allegedly abusing and threatening a man.</p>.<p>The FIR, which also names Vasantha Giliyar and Kirik Keerthi, was registered on February 2 following directions from a Bengaluru court.</p>.FIR against Puneeth Kerehalli over social media post on top cop.<p>The complainant, Byrappa Harish Kumar, 39, is the president of Karnataka Ranadheera Pade.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, Kumar had participated in a debate on a local news channel on October 9, along with Giliyar. During the programme, an argument reportedly broke out between the two.</p>.<p>After the debate ended, some people associated with Kerehalli allegedly abused Kumar, attempted to assault him and issued threats, acting at the behest of Giliyar, the FIR stated.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation. Further investigation is under way, officials said.</p>