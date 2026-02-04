<p>Bengaluru: All five municipal corporations, which come under the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA), have decided to auction as many as 7,000 properties that have defaulted on the payment of property tax despite multiple notices to clear arrears.</p>.<p>Officials said all these properties owe a total of Rs 437 crore.</p>.<p>With the financial year set to end in two months, authorities are making an all-out attempt to recover the dues.</p>.BDA raises Rs 2,097 crore from auctioning 52-acre plot in Bengaluru's Konadasapura.<p>Describing the exercise as a "last resort" to recover the amount, all the corporations have scheduled the auction for February 17. The list of defaulting properties is also available on the property tax portal.</p>.<p>The properties, which have defaulted on payments over several years, are spread across all five corporations.</p>.<p>For instance, the Bengaluru East corporation has identified 1,615 properties, while Bengaluru West has listed 1,504 properties. Each corporation has pending arrears ranging between Rs 72 crore and Rs 119 crore.</p>.<p>When the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) threatened to auction the properties of defaulters last year, they were quick to clear their dues.</p>.<p>Officials hope to recover all the dues before the scheduled auction process.</p>