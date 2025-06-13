<p>New Delhi: As investigations begin into the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANB) crash, the aircraft's black box holds clues to the reason for the tragedy.</p><p>Aircraft black boxes are painted bright orange and built to withstand catastrophic forces — impact, fire, water pressure, and extreme temperatures.</p><p>Every commercial aircraft has two black boxes: One is the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the other is the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). </p><p>Their recordings are expected to reveal crucial details about the crew's "Mayday" (distress) call, attempted recovery manoeuvres during those critical seconds after takeoff, and any automated warnings. </p><p>The FDR contain details of the aircraft's performance, including all technical parameters — altitude, speed, engine thrust, control surface positions, and system warnings. </p><p>The CVR records all cockpit audio, including conversations between pilots, between pilots and the Air Traffic Controller, radio transmissions, crew co-ordinations, whether the emergency checklist was executed, warning alarms, and any other mechanical sounds. </p>.Ahmedabad plane crash: Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg speaks with Air India chairman.<p>Information from these two devices is expected to reveal whether any technical fault, pilot error, engine malfunction, bird strike, or any other onboard incident caused the accident.</p><p>Upon recovery, the black boxes will reportedly be sent to forensic laboratories under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation or the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau for detailed analysis.</p><p>There, experts will decode the data and synchronise the FDR and CVR to determine the exact reason behind the tragedy. Airline company Boeing is also sending its technical expert to assist in the probe. </p><p>The black-box analyses may take a few weeks, depending on the extent of device damage, but initial findings are usually shared within 24 hours. </p><p>The investigation authority is expected to provide both initial and final probe reports. It will also reconstruct the accident site and enlist technical experts, pilots, and airline companies for their views before preparing the final report. </p><p>The black-box analyses are also expected to help airline companies and aviation safety agencies improve safety standards.</p>