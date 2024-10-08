Home
Ahmedabad police arrest journalist in GST 'scam'

Following detailed questioning, journalist Mahesh Langa was arrested by the Crime Branch on Tuesday morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Rajian said.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 11:33 IST

