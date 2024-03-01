'BJP's double-engine misgovernance': Congress targets Centre, Gujarat govt over state's suicide data

"It is with grave concern and profound disappointment that I address the distressing revelation brought to light by the Gujarat government regarding the shockingly high suicide rates," he said in a statement.

The Congress chief said the latest data presented in the state assembly underscores a harrowing reality that under the rule of the BJP government, more than 25,000 lives have been lost to suicide over the past three financial years, with nearly 500 of them being students.

He said the statistics paint a grim picture of a populace grappling with despair, hopelessness, and unaddressed grievances. In a state that boasts of progress and prosperity, it is unconscionable that so many citizens have felt compelled to take their own lives, Kharge said.

"This is another example of the BJP's double-engine misgovernance that has already inflicted several anyays (injustice) on the country. Its state and central government have failed to fulfil their promises of releasing and filling job vacancies and creating new job opportunities," he said.

"The prime pinister's silence on this grave human tragedy in his home state is deafening," the Congress president said.

He said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's acknowledgement of this crisis is 'while condemnable, falls short of addressing the fundamental failures of governance' and the dire need for concrete action to stem the tide of preventable tragedies.

"It is abundantly clear that the current administration has failed in its duty to safeguard the wellbeing of our citizens and address the root causes behind the escalating suicide rates," he said.