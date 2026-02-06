Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

SIR: Final voter list for Uttar Pradesh to be published on April 10

In a letter to the state chief electoral officer on Thursday, the poll panel has decided to revise the schedule of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 11:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 11:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshElection Commissionvoter listspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us