<p>New Delhi: The final electoral rolls of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/1">Uttar Pradesh</a> will now be published on April 10 instead of March 6, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> has said.</p>.<p>In a letter to the state chief electoral officer on Thursday, the poll panel said it has considered his request made on February 2 "and also upon consideration of other relevant factors", it has decided to revise the schedule of the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision</a> (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p>The final voter list for the state will now be published on April 10, the EC said.</p>