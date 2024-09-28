Home
Boy dies, three members of his family injured as wall of house collapses in Gujarat

'The wall of their kutcha house collapsed following heavy rains, and fell on the four sleeping members of the family,' a Kathvara police station official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 September 2024, 10:15 IST

Dahod: A five-year-old boy died and three members of his family, including his two younger siblings, were injured after a wall of their house collapsed in Gujarat's Dahod district early on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in Rachharda village around 3 am, they said.

"The wall of their kutcha house collapsed following heavy rains, and fell on the four sleeping members of the family," a Kathvara police station official said.

"While a five-year-old boy died, three other members of the family sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were admitted to a government hospital for treatment," he said.

The deceased boy's mother, and his two younger siblings - a six-month-old baby boy and a three-year-old boy - are the injured the police said.

Published 28 September 2024, 10:15 IST
