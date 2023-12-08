JOIN US
Homeindiagujarat

Earthquake of 4.2 intensity hits Gujarat’s Kutch

Officials said the effect of the quake was also felt in Rajkot, and no report of damage has been received so far.
Last Updated 08 December 2023, 08:16 IST

Ahmedabad: A 4.2 intensity earthquake was recorded near Rapar town of Gujarat’s Kutch district on Friday morning, officials said.

There were no reports of casualties or damage as of now, they said.

“Earthquake measuring 4.2 on Richter Scale was recorded 19 kms west-southwest of Rapar in Kutch district around 9 am,” said an official of the Institute of Seismological Research.

The quake struck at a depth of 19.5 km beneath the earth surface, officials said.

The effect of the quake was also felt in Rajkot, said officials, adding that no report of damage has been received so far.

(Published 08 December 2023, 08:16 IST)
