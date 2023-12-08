Earthquake of 4.2 intensity hits Gujarat’s Kutch

Ahmedabad: A 4.2 intensity earthquake was recorded near Rapar town of Gujarat’s Kutch district on Friday morning, officials said.

There were no reports of casualties or damage as of now, they said.

“Earthquake measuring 4.2 on Richter Scale was recorded 19 kms west-southwest of Rapar in Kutch district around 9 am,” said an official of the Institute of Seismological Research.