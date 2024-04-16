Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Two arrested from Gujarat

Mumbai/Bhuj: Two people including a man who allegedly opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai have been arrested from Gujarat, police said on Tuesday.

The two people - Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) - both residents of Bihar, were nabbed late Monday night from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district, Deputy Inspector General of Kutch-West, Mahendra Bagadiya, said.

Based on technical surveillance, joint teams of the Kutch-West and Mumbai police nabbed the duo, he said.

They were handed over to the Mumbai police as the complaint is registered there, Bagadiya said.

A preliminary probe suggested that both Pal and Gupta were hired by the gang of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to open fire at Khan's house, he said.

While Pal did the firing, Gupta was in touch with the gang members, Bagadiya said.