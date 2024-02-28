Five Iranian nationals arrested with ‘largest ever’ drug seizure off Gujarat coast

Ahmedabad: In one of the largest seizure of narcotics in recent times, five Iranian nationals were arrested for allegedly carrying over 3,000 kg of narcotic substance in a mid-sea joint operation by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indian Navy and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) off the Gujarat coast on Tuesday.
Sources said that consignment was to be delivered to Tamil Nadu.
According to sources, a boat was intercepted at the International Maritime Border (IMBL) in a joint operation was carried out by NCB, Navy and Gujarat ATS after receieving a tip-off that attempts were being made to smuggle narcotic substance through the water borders.
"The consignment is a mix of over 3000 of hashish and some portion of methamphetamine," sources involved in the operation told DH. He added that five Iranian nationals have been apprehended.
Home Minister Amit Shah also reacted to the drug seizure and termed it a "historic success".
"Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of a drug-free Bharat our agencies today achieved the grand success of making the biggest offshore seizure of drugs in the nation. In a joint operation carried out by the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police, a gigantic consignment of 3132 kg of drugs was seized. The historic success is a testament to our govt's unwavering commitment to making our nation drug-free. On this occasion, I congratulate the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police," Shah said in a post on X.
The Indian Navy, in a post on X, said based on inputs from P8I LRMR aircraft on surveillance mission and corroboration from the NCB, an Indian Navy warship deployed for mission was diverted to intercept and apprehend the suspicious dhow.
"Indian Navy in a coordinated ops with Narcotics Control Bureau, apprehended a suspicious dhow carrying almost 3300Kgs contraband (3089 Kgs Charas, 158 Kgs Methamphetamine 25 Kgs Morphine). The largest seizure of narcotics, in quantity in recent times," The Indian Navy said in its X post.
