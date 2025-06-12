<p>Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who was on board the London-bound Air India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/plane-crash-in-ahmedabad-242-onboard-smoke-seen-from-adani-airport-premises-3582589">plane that crashed near the Ahmedabad</a> airport soon after take-off on Thursday, was killed, several BJP leaders confirm. </p><p>"Vijay Rupani was going to London by the Air India flight," said senior state BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. </p>.Air India plane crash | Pilots gave frantic 'Mayday' calls to Ahmedabad ATC before crash.<p>"I am going to the city civil hospital to inquire about him," Chudasama told reporters. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area here minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people were feared killed.</p>