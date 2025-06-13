Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

From student leader to Modi's aide, Rupani had a riveting rise

Rupani is the second Gujarat CM to perish in an aviation crash.
Sumit Pande
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 23:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 23:48 IST
India NewsGujaratAir Indiaair india crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us