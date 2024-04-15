Gujarat couple donate Rs 200 crore worth wealth to adopt monkhood

A Jain couple from Gujarat have decided to leave the materialistic world and follow monkhood. Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife have donated nearly Rs 200 crore during a ceremony in February this year and will begin their journey as a monk this month, as reported by NDTV.

The couple is following the footsteps of their children, 19-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son, who in 2022 adopted monkhood. Leaving his construction business and materialistic objects, the Bhandari couple will also have to sever family ties.

The two are set to take pledge on April 22. In Jainism, the person has to live without material comforts, it is known as taking 'diksha'. The Bhandari couple will only be allowed to have two white garments, bowl of alms, and a white broom that is used by Jain monks and is called "rajoharan". The broom is used to remove dirt before they sit and brush away any insects present there; they believe in no violence and don't believe in killing anyone. The broom is made of fine cotton and woolen threads.