<p>Ahmedabad: A district sessions court in Bhuj on Friday issued arrest warrant against ex Director General of Police (DGP) Kuldeep Sharma after he failed to surrender himself before the jail authority to serve three months of imprisonment. Sharma was sentenced to undergo three months jail in a 40 years old custodial torture case. </p><p>The principal sessions judge DP Mahida passed the order on an application filed by complainant Shankar Govindji Joshi, arguing that Sharma was required to appear before the jail authorities by October 9 but failed to do so.</p><p>In February this year, Sharma, the 1976-batch ex IPS officer was found guilty of wrongful confinement and assault. He and another policeman Girish Vasavada was sentenced to three months of jail and a fine of Rs1000 each. </p><p>Earlier, on September 24, the sessions judge had upheld the conviction order and directed that Sharma be taken into judicial custody to serve his sentence. He has approached high court against the judgement and sought suspension of sentence. </p><p>The offense had occurred on May 6, 1984 in Kutch district when Sharma was posted there as superintendent of police. A group of Congress leaders including a history sheeter Abdullah Haji Ibrahim alias Ibla Sheth had gone to meet Sharma in connection with arrests of few persons in a criminal case. </p><p>An argument between the policemen and Congress leaders broke into scuffle during which Sharma and his other policemen were accused of assaulting and illegally confining them.</p><p>Local Congress leader Shankar Govindji Joshi, who was part of the group, had filed a court complaint against Sharma and others in the Chief Judicial Court of Bhuj. Initially, the state government refused to grant sanction under section 197 of CrPC that mandates prior sanction from the government for prosecuting a government servant. </p><p>In 2012, the state government granted sanction to prosecute him. Sharma is credited to have exposed 2005 encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh in 2010 while supervising the probe as head of CID (crime). Since then, he had been at the loggerheads with the state government led by then chief minister Narendra Modi.</p><p>He went on central deputation as Director General of Bureau of Police Research and Development from where he retired in 2012. The then central government appointed him as an advisor in the ministry of home affairs. He was also on the United Nation Panel of Experts for Sudan and served in Afghanistan, Nepal and Solomon Islands.</p><p>In 2015, he joined Congress and remained active until the 2017 state assembly election.</p>