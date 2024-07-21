Gujarat govt ready to welcome Bhutan’s PM, King for their visit to Statue of Unity

Ahmedabad: The King and Prime Minister of Bhutan will visit on Monday the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, and elaborate arrangements have been made for their arrival, said the Gujarat government on Sunday.

The 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, overlooking the basin of the Narmada River and the sprawling Sardar Sarovar dam, is located at Ektanagar in the state’s Narmada district.

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will view the Statue of Unity and adjoining Sardar Sarovar Dam together, the state government said in a statement Sunday.