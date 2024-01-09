Gujarat HC junks plea of ex-IPS Sanjiv Bhatt challenging conviction in custodial death case

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court Tuesday dismissed the appeal petition of jailed ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, challenging the life imprisonment awarded to him in the Jamnagar custodial death case.

A division bench of justices Ashutosh Shastri and Sandeep Bhatt pronounced the judgment giving no relief to Bhatt and another policeman Pravinsinh Jhala. The bench held that after going through the evidence placed on record, the trial court rightly convicted Bhatt and Jhala.

In 2019, a Jamanagar court found Bhatt and Jhala guilty of custodial death in 1990. Bhatt is currently lodged at Palanpur jail since 2018 following his arrest in a separate narcotics case by Gujarat CID (crime).

Bhatt was found guilty in the custodial death case which was lodged in Jamnagar district in October 1990. He joined the Indian Police Service in 1988.

Back then, he was posted as Additional Superintendent of Police and was leading the team to control the mob following a communal riot in Jamjodhpur in Jamnagar due to the arrest of BJP leader L K Advani during his Rath Yatra.