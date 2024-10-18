Home
Gujarat man booked for performing rituals at crematorium; first FIR under black magic prevention act

The police arrested the accused, Ashwin Makwana, on October 15 after a video of him performing rituals at a crematorium in Dhoraji town of Rajkot district went viral on social media, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 14:28 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 14:28 IST
