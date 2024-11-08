Home
Gujarat man performs grand 'samadhi' for car which 'brought them fortune'

The car, a Maruti Wagon R, was decked up with garlands and rose petals. The villagers performed garba dance surrounding the car and a procession to the samadhi-spot was also carried out.
Satish Jha
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 12:23 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 12:23 IST
India NewsGujaratcarTrending

