Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

10,000 artistes to enthrall people during Dasara in Mysuru

There will be classical performance in front of Mysuru Palace, Jaganmohana Palace, Naada Brahma Sangeetha Sabha, Gaanabharathi and Rama Govinda Rangamandira.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 01:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Preparations for Dasara going briskly on Mysuru Palace premises. DH Photos/Anup Ragh T
Preparations for Dasara going briskly on Mysuru Palace premises. DH Photos/Anup Ragh T
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 01:48 IST
FestivalDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us