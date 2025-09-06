10,000 artistes to enthrall people during Dasara in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Over 10,000 artistes from 500 troupes will present programmes of about 50 art forms like vocal, instrumental, classical, folk, light music at 10 venues during Dasara this year.</p>.<p>Connoisseurs will be treated with performance by Hariharan, Mysore Manjunath, Vijaya Prakash, Thaikkudam Bridge band and others in front of the illuminated Mysuru Palace. </p>.<p>There will be classical performance in front of Mysuru Palace, Jaganmohana Palace, Naada Brahma Sangeetha Sabha, Gaanabharathi and Rama Govinda Rangamandira. There will be performance of all art forms at Kalamandira and Nanjangud. Folk art forms will be performed near Clock Tower. ‘Pouranika’ and ‘Samajika’ plays will be staged at Town Hall. Modern plays will be performed at Kiru Rangamandira, said Assistant Director for Kannada and Culture M D Sudarshan. He said they have received about 2,800 applications from various troupes across the state. Each troupe will have at least 15 artistes. Specially-abled children and transgenders will also perform. Teams from South Zone Cultural Centre, Tanjavur and South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur, will perform. All performances will be between 5 pm and 10 pm for nine days at nine venues; and eight days in front of Mysuru Palace. </p>.<p>Mysuru ZP CEO and Deputy Special officer S Yukesh Kumar said teams for prime time in front of the illuminated Mysuru Palace have been finalised.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At the Palace, singer Hariharan and team will present gazal and classical music fusion on September 22, after the inauguration of Dasara cultural programmes. There will be an Indian folk fusion music by Thaikkudam Bridge band; Carnatic classical music by Abhishek Raghuram and team on September 23. There will be Carnatic classical instrumental fusion music by Sai Shiv Lakshmi Keshav and team; ‘Geetha Chithra’ concert by Sa Ra Nandakumar, along with Raghupathi Bhat; ‘Janapada Gaana Vaibhava’ by Ananya Bhat and team; and violin trio by Mysore Manjunath and team on September 24.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mohisin Khan and team will present a sitar concert; Sridhar Jain and team will perform Shiva Tandava dance drama on September 25. Carnatic and English band performance will be held on September 26. Neeladri Kumar and team will perform sitar fusion on September 27; Vijay Prakash and team will present ‘Sangeetha Yaana’ on September 28; There will be ‘Janapada Gayana’ by Mysuru Gururaj and team and fusion by Lakshmi Nagaraj and Indu Nagaraj on September 29.</p>