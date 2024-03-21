Gujarat to punish victims, witnesses if they don't report ragging incidents

Ahmedabad: The victims of ragging or its witnesses who do not report such incidents shall also be punished suitably, the Gujarat government has said in its resolution to curb the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions.

The punishment for ragging shall range from suspension from attending classes and academic privileges to expulsion, as well as dismissal to an extent that a student cannot be admitted in any educational institution for a period of five years, the government resolution (GR) said.

It also makes provisions for a collective punishment when persons committing or abetting the crime are not identified.

"Freshers who do not report the incidents of ragging either as victims or as witnesses shall also be punished suitably," stated the GR issued by the higher education department on Tuesday.