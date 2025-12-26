Menu
Gujarat roars back on India's tiger map after over 30 years; NTCA declares it 'tiger-present' state

With this, Gujarat has now become the abode of three big cats - lion, leopard and tiger, another minister said.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 12:29 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 12:29 IST
India NewsGujarattigerNational Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)

