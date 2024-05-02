In Gujarat, jilted man sends parcel fitted with explosives to lover's husband; father-daughter die in the blast

Ahmedabad: Hours after a father-daughter duo were killed in an explosion from an electronic item delivered to them by an unidentified person in Sabarkantha district of north Gujarat, the police investigation revealed a love affair behind the incident.

The police have arrested Jayanti Vanzara, who allegedly sent the parcel fitted with gelatin sticks and detonator. Police said that Jayanti was having an affair with the wife of Jitendra Vanzara who died in the blast.

"Out investigation found that the blast was not related to any terror activity instead it was a result of an illicit affair. We have arrested the person responsible for it," Sabarkantha superintendent of police, Vijay Patel told DH.