In Gujarat, jilted man sends parcel fitted with explosives to lover's husband; father-daughter die in the blast

Ahmedabad: Hours after a father-daughter duo were killed in an explosion from an electronic item delivered to them by an unidentified person in Sabarkantha district of north Gujarat, the police investigation revealed a love affair behind the incident.
The police have arrested Jayanti Vanzara, who allegedly sent the parcel fitted with gelatin sticks and detonator. Police said that Jayanti was having an affair with the wife of Jitendra Vanzara who died in the blast.
"Out investigation found that the blast was not related to any terror activity instead it was a result of an illicit affair. We have arrested the person responsible for it," Sabarkantha superintendent of police, Vijay Patel told DH.
Earlier in the day, Jitendra Vanzara, 33, died on the spot soon after he opened the parcel. The explosion injured his three girls who were rushed to Vadali community health centre and then to Himatnagar civil hospital.
Police said that Jitendra's 11-year-old daughter died at the hospital while her sister and cousin were receiving treatment.
Two years ago, a man had blown himself and his wife to death using the explosives and detonator in the neighbouring Aravalli district. The man's wife had left him due to domestic violence and was refusing to come back home.
Police said that various persons have licences for have gelatin sticks and detonators which they used for mining purposes.