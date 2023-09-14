Modi Degree row: Gujarat court junks Kejriwal, Singh's pleas against summons in criminal defamation case

A sessions court in Ahmedabad Wednesday dismissed applications moved by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) colleague and member of parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh, challenging the summons issued to them for their appearance in a criminal defamation case filed by state-run Gujarat University over controversy related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic degrees.

Additional sessions judge, sessions court, Ahmedabad passed the order rejecting the applications. Details of the order are awaited. Earlier, on September 8, the court had concluded the hearing and reserved its verdict for pronouncement.

Gujarat University (GU) through its registrar Piyush M Patel has filed a criminal defamation case against the two AAP leaders for making "sarcastic and derogatory" statements against the varsity with regard to PM Modi's degree. The varsity has said that Kejriwal and Singh's alleged derogatory statements in the press "tarnished its goodwill image."

Following the complaint, a metropolitan court had issued summons to both the leaders for their appearance. The leaders challenged the summons in the sessions court.

In an affidavit filed in the sessions court, GU's registrar Patel stated that he was "an individual member of the collection of persons who are defamed and thus the present complaint is maintainable." The affidavit stated that Patel was authorised to file the case by the vice-chancellor himself.

"More particularly Dr. Piyush M, Patel, the complainant herein has also submitted an Authority Letter from the Vice-chancellor of Gujarat University giving the complainant the authority to file the complaint. Thus when the accused person has defamed Gujarat University, the complainant herein being the Registrar, on being authorised can file a complaint," GU has stated in the affidavit.