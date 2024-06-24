More than 87 tonnes of drugs worth Rs 9,600 cr caught in Gujarat since 2021: Minister

Decrying politicisation of the menace by some parties and states, Sanghavi said, "Gujarat is number one in catching drugs, not consuming it. It has now become a fashion to malign Gujarat for political mileage. We are being defamed because we catch drugs without doing politics. Instead of appreciating us, we are labelled as 'Udta Gujarat'. Unlike Gujarat, there are states which do not take action against drug menace." Referring to the recent recovery of packets containing charas, heroin and other narcotics substances from the Gujarat coast in Kutch and adjoining districts, Sanghavi said these packets were washing ashore after being thrown into the sea by international drug smugglers based in Pakistan.