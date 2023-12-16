'Narendra saheb taught such a lesson to rioters in 2002 that none dared to repeat it in Gujarat': Amit Shah

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday while addressing a public gathering here said that in 2002, the then chief minister Narendra Modi "taught such a lesson" to the rioters that no one dared to cause riots in the state since then.

The Union minister was speaking at 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' at Sanand in Ahmedabad district. Talking about "bad roads and poor electricity supply" in the past, Shah said, "In 2002, there were riots and after that Modi saheb taught them a lesson not to repeat it. Tell me, has there been any riot since then? In 2002, the rioters were taught such a lesson that to date no one has dared to cause riots in Gujarat."

He added that since then Gujarat has been "peaceful, developed and prosperous".