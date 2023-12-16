'Narendra saheb taught such a lesson to rioters in 2002 that none dared to repeat it in Gujarat': Amit Shah

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday while addressing a public gathering here said that in 2002, the then chief minister Narendra Modi "taught such a lesson" to the rioters that no one dared to cause riots in the state since then.
The Union minister was speaking at 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' at Sanand in Ahmedabad district. Talking about "bad roads and poor electricity supply" in the past, Shah said, "In 2002, there were riots and after that Modi saheb taught them a lesson not to repeat it. Tell me, has there been any riot since then? In 2002, the rioters were taught such a lesson that to date no one has dared to cause riots in Gujarat."
He added that since then Gujarat has been "peaceful, developed and prosperous".
During his speech, while claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "brought big changes in all aspects in the country", Shah said, "Earlier, bomb blasts were so frequent. Modi saheb, in one surgical and air strike, taught Pakistan a lesson. Thus, Modi saheb worked to keep the country safe."
Shah further said, "The dream of abrogating Article 370 from Kashmir was unfulfilled since the time of Sardar Patel and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Modi saheb revoked it immediately. For 550 years, Lord Ram was kept in a tambu (tent) in the country. There was no temple. Modi saheb built the temple at once."
"Entire world reached the Moon but not our tricolour. Narendra bhai sent Chandrayaan to the Moon and he even worked for hoisting tricolour at Shiv Shakti point (the landing site of Chandrayaan-3 near Moon's south pole)."
Later in the day, Shah also addressed 66th convocation ceremony at Sardar Patel University in Anand district where he accused Congress of failing to treat Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with dignity and respect.