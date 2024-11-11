Home
One worker dies in fire at IOCL refinery in Vadodara

IOCL said the blaze was reported at around 3:30 PM in a benzene storage tank and firefighting operations are currently underway.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 13:44 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 13:44 IST
India NewsGujaratFireVadodaraIOCL

