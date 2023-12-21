JOIN US
Homeindiagujarat

Patient in ICU sustains burn injuries after oxygen mask catches fire

Last Updated 21 December 2023, 12:33 IST

Jamnagar, Gujarat: A patient sustained burn injuries after the oxygen mask he was wearing caught fire in the intensive care unit of a government hospital on Thursday, an official said.

The cause for the incident was not immediately clear, said Dr Deepak Tiwari, Medical Superintendent of the Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital.

There were some 15 patients in the respiratory ICU ward on the second floor at the time of the incident, but the fire was brought under control quickly and no one was needed to be shifted, he said.

"A patient suffering from a lung ailment was on ventilator and being administered oxygen when his face mask caught fire. He sustained burn injuries on the forehead and fingers," Dr Tiwari said.

The incident was being investigated, he added.

(Published 21 December 2023, 12:33 IST)
