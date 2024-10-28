Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

PM Modi, his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez hold roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara

Both the PMs waved at the crowd gathered along the 2.5-km stretch of the route from the airport to the Tata aircraft complex in the city which they will inaugurate.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 05:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 05:09 IST
India NewsGujaratNarendra ModiVadodaraPedro Sanchez

Follow us on :

Follow Us