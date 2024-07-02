Rajkot fire tragedy: Gujarat ACB seizes unaccounted 22 kg gold, Rs 3 crore cash from suspended town planner

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday seized 22 kg of gold worth Rs 16 crore and Rs 3 crore in cash from a suspended town planner of Rajkot who was first arrested in connection with the game zone fire tragedy that killed 27 people.
Senior ACB official while confirming the seizure said, "We arrested Sagathiya yesterday in DA case and conducted the search in the night leading to these seizures. He was produced before the court and got six days custody."
The unaccounted valuables were recovered following a raid at Sagathiya's brother Dilip's office.
ACB officials said that they had wanted to search the office but Dilip was untraceable. After he appeared, the ACB took him to his office and opened the biometric lock.
Sagathiya is a class-1 officer who was booked in another case of allegedly forging minutes of the meeting to cover up his 'negligence' and protect the owners of the TRP game zone, which caught fire on May 25.
15 people, including six government employees have been arrested in this case so far.
Published 02 July 2024, 16:35 IST