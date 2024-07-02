Rajkot fire tragedy: Gujarat ACB seizes unaccounted 22 kg gold, Rs 3 crore cash from suspended town planner

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday seized 22 kg of gold worth Rs 16 crore and Rs 3 crore in cash from a suspended town planner of Rajkot who was first arrested in connection with the game zone fire tragedy that killed 27 people.

Senior ACB official while confirming the seizure said, "We arrested Sagathiya yesterday in DA case and conducted the search in the night leading to these seizures. He was produced before the court and got six days custody."

The unaccounted valuables were recovered following a raid at Sagathiya's brother Dilip's office.