Explained | What we know about North Korean troops joining Russia’s war in Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused North Korea of deploying officers in Russian-occupied territory and preparing to send as many as 12,000 soldiers to help Moscow's war effort.

“I believe they sent officers first to assess the situation before deploying troops,” Zelenskyy told reporters.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) said the North had shipped 3,000 troops, including special forces, to Russia's Far East for training and acclimatising at military bases there, probably to be deployed for combat in the war.

The South also said it had used AI facial recognition technology to identify a delegation of dozens of North Korean officers visiting frontline areas in Ukraine, to give guidance on North Korea-made KN-23 ballistic missiles fired at targets there.

The delegation included a key figure in the North's missile development, identified by analysts at Seoul-based NK PRO as Ri Song Jin, glimpsed in photographs last year while accompanying leader Kim Jong Un to factories that turn out missiles.

Vessels of Russia's Pacific Fleet were detected moving the North Korean special forces troops to Vladivostok from Oct. 8 to 13 and are expected to resume that effort soon, the NIS said.

The troops have been supplied with Russian military uniforms, weapons and false identification documents ahead of being deployed for combat, it said.