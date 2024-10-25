Apple to launch new Macs next week

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> rolled out the latest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-unveils-a17-pro-powered-ipad-mini-with-apple-intelligence-capabilities-3233414">iPad mini (7th gen) worldwide</a> earlier this week, and now the company is geared up to launch the new line of Mac devices later this month.</p><p>Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of marketing at Apple, took to the X platform to reveal that Apple will announce multiple products over the course of the week starting on May 28.</p><p>"Mac (😉) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned…," said Greg Joswiak.</p>.<p>As per reports, Apple will first begin the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/ios-181-with-apple-intelligence-features-to-be-released-next-week-3243453">rollout of the iOS 18.1</a> along with iPadOS 18.1, macOS 15.1 with the first batch of Apple Intelligence features to respective devices on Monday.</p>.Apple Intelligence: All you need to know about Apple’s gen AI tech.<p>Later, it plans to bring new Mac devices including a new MacBook Pro, Mac mini and iMacs with new Apple M4 chipsets.</p><p>The upcoming MacBook Pro M4 is said to come with big upgrades including 16GB RAM (for base models) 10-core CPU + 10-core GPU. The predecessor comes with an 8-core processor and 8GB RAM for base models.</p><p>The new MacBook Pro is fully optimised to run all the Apple Intelligence features.</p><p>The regular MacBook Pro (2024) variant with an M4 chipset is said to come with a 14-inch screen. And, top-end models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chipsets will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. They will also feature three Thunderbolt v4.0 ports. The previous iteration has two such ports.</p><p>The new iMac is expected to retain the core design elements of the predecessor but will come with big upgrades such as the M4 series chipset and Apple Intelligence capabilities.</p><p>The new Mac mini is said to come with a compact form factor and will be powered by an M4 processor.</p>.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>