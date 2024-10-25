Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple to launch new Macs next week

Starting October 28, Apple will begin rolling out new software update with the Apple Intelligence features to iPhones, iPads and Mac devices worldwide.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 06:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 06:49 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceMacbookMacBook ProApple Macs

Follow us on :

Follow Us