Cyclone Dana Updates | IAF lifted NDRF team, 150 personnel and relief material to Bhubaneswar
The depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Tuesday evening and is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coasts in the early hours of October 25 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, according to the IMD. Governments of both states have started evacuating people. Stay tuned to DH to track the latest updates of Cyclone Dana.
Odisha govt is asking people in Puri to evacuate during tourist season.
Based on the IMD forecast, the Odisha government has put 14 districts on alert
Districts such as Angul, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj are on alert
Entire eastern coast from Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island West Bengal coast is likely to be impacted : IMD
IMD DG Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that the entire eastern coast from Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island West Bengal coast is likely to be impacted by the impending cyclone Dana.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged all the MLAs to coordinate with the administration in rescue and relief operations in Odisha, which is likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone.
Odisha, Bengal start evacuating people ahead of cyclone; Coast Guard on high alert
As Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for a severe cyclonic storm, governments of both states started evacuating people and while deciding to close educational institutions in vulnerable areas.
With half of Odisha’s population likely to be affected by the impending cyclone that could cross the east coast, the state government has planned to shift over 10 lakh people from 3,000 villages in 14 districts to relief camps, according to an official statement.
