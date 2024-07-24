Rajkot game zone fire: Police file over 1 lakh-page charge sheet against 15 accused

The accused persons were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt to a person by doing an act that endangers their life or personal safety) and 114 (someone present when the offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code.