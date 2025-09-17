Row erupts in Gujarat as BJP refuses to bear former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral expenses

<p>Ahmedabad: A political storm has erupted in Gujarat after revelations that the BJP has refused to bear the expenses of the late former chief minister Vijay Rupani’s funeral, who was killed in the tragic Air India crash on June 12 near Ahmedabad airport.</p>.<p>The party had organised a grand funeral in Rajkot four days after his body was identified through DNA testing.</p>.<p>Scores of BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and BJP national president J P Nadda, had paid their tribute to the former chief minister.</p>.<p>According to sources, Rs 25 lakh expenses were incurred for the funeral. The BJP allegedly did not bear the expenses from the party fund, and the bills were passed on to the family. When contacted, Anjani Rupani, wife of the late leader, said she did not want to comment.</p>.<p>The state BJP spokesperson did not take calls or messages from DH in this regard. Last Sunday, the party's Gujarat president and union water resource minister, C R Paatil, also dodged questions around the controversy during his Rajkot visit.</p>.2008 Malegaon blast: Bombay HC says it's not open gate for everyone to file appeal against acquittal.<p>The controversy is believed to stem from an internal rift between two factions within the party.</p>.<p>Rupani was reportedly sidelined by one of these groups, which is said to have played a key role in his sudden removal as chief minister in 2021, along with the ouster of his entire cabinet. Rupani, who led the state from 2016 to 2021, was succeeded by Bhupendra Patel, a low-profile first-time MLA.</p>.<p>Rupani was also reportedly told by the party high command not to contest in the 2022 assembly election and was appointed as the BJP in-charge of Punjab and later central observer for Maharashtra.</p>.<p>"The controversy shows how the party with a difference treats its workers. During elections BJP hails its workers, but once they are no longer useful, it throws them away. A person who worked for a party for so many years is being ignored like this after his death; it is a sad state of affairs," said Manish Doshi, Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson.</p>