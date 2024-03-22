Several hundred Congress workers join BJP in Jamnagar

Jamnagar: Several hundred Congress functionaries on Friday joined the BJP in Gujarat's Jamnagar in the presence of local MP Poonam Maadam.

Maadam has been re-nominated by the BJP and is up against Congress' J P Marvia, who is an elected member of Jamnagar district panchayat.

"More and more people are now believing in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and therefore they have joined us. I welcome all of them to realise the promise of our Prime Minister to make Viksit Bharat," Maadam said.