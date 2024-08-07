Tribal youth killed on suspicion of theft by workers of under construction tribal museum in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A tribal villager was killed while another suffered serious injuries after they were beaten up by a group of workers engaged in the construction of the National Tribal Museum at Gurudeshwar, about six km from Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Narmada district.

Police said that the two tribal youths from nearby villages had gone to the site of under construction museum on Tuesday midnight. Police said that primary investigation has revealed that the youths had allegedly gone there with intension of stealing construction materials like iron pipes.

"Initial investigation has revealed that they were caught while stealing by the workers. They beat the youths with PVC pipes and wooden sticks. One of them collapsed at the site and died. The other youth was admitted to Rajpipla civil hospital where he is undergoing treatment," Narmada district superintendent of police Prashant Sumbe told DH.