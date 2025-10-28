Menu
Install power meters 5 ft above ground: Bescom

'Since some electricity meters are being installed at elevated locations, it has become a hurdle to take meter readings using the optical port probe,' the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company said in a statement.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 20:09 IST
Published 27 October 2025, 20:09 IST
