<p>Bengaluru: Bescom has requested consumers to install electricity meters in easily accessible locations to help meter readers take readings without difficulty.</p>.<p>"Since some electricity meters are being installed at elevated locations, it has become a hurdle to take meter readings using the optical port probe," the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company said in a statement.</p><p>The utility has, therefore, urged consumers to ensure that electricity meters are fixed at a height of 5 to 5.5 feet from the ground level.</p>