Vadodara murder: Student who killed schoolmate sentenced to life imprisonment; was tried as adult

The accused, who was held at the zonal observation home, was transferred to Vadodara Central Jail in 2023 after he turned 21 years of age.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 17:03 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 17:03 IST
India News Vadodara Murder case life imprisonment

