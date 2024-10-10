Home
'Welcome': When Modi brought Nano to Gujarat with an SMS to Ratan Tata

Welcome'. The one word SMS from then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi to Ratan Tata led to the Tata Nano project being shifted from West Bengal to Gujarat in 2008.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 14:09 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 14:09 IST
