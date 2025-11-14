Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Woman kills two minor sons for ‘salvation of ancestors’ in Gujarat's Navsari; arrested

After killing the children, Sharma allegedly entered her in-laws’ room and attempted to strangle her father-in-law.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 16:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 16:44 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us