Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Guyana, Dominica confer top awards on PM Modi

The prime minister, who is in Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation visit, was conferred ‘The Order of Excellence’ by Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 22:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 22:33 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiGuyana

Follow us on :

Follow Us