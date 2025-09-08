Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Hanuman Beniwal, Chandra Shekhar Azad extend support to opposition nominee in VP polls

Beniwal, who represents Rajasthan's Nagaur seat in the Lok Sabha and Azad, the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Nagina, met Reddy and posed for pictures with the three holding a copy of the Constitution.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 17:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 17:27 IST
India NewsVice Presidential pollsChandra Shekhar Azad

Follow us on :

Follow Us