Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Congress knocks EC door on EVM battery capacity, poll body slams 'unacceptable' remark by leaders

The EC also acknowledged the remarks of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi where they described the results as “unexpected” and the party would analyse it and approach the EC with their grievances
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 14:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

J&K Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP defeated a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir voted after almost a decade, giving a decisive mandate to the National Conference-Congress alliance. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 14:54 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHaryanaEVMsHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us