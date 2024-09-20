Home
3 killed as unidentified armed miscreants open fire at liquor vend in Haryana's Rohtak

The spokesperson said it has come to the fore during preliminary investigation that the liquor vend owner was the real target of the miscreants.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 18:29 IST

Chandigarh: Three men were killed when three to four unidentified armed miscreants opened fire at a liquor vend near Bohar village in Haryana's Rohtak district, police said on Friday.

Two men were also injured in the incident, they said.

"The incident took place last night when some people were sitting at the liquor vend. Three to four miscreants reached there on motorcycles and opened fire resulting in the death of three and injuries to two others," said a police spokesperson.

"However, further investigations are on," he said, adding that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

