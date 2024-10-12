7 members of family dead as car plunges into canal in Haryana

<p>Kaithal, Haryana: Three women and four girls, all from the same family, died on Saturday when their car fell into a canal here, police said.</p>.<p>They said nine people, including eight of the family, were in the vehicle. They were headed for the Baba Rajpuri Mela held on Dussehra.</p>.<p>According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the canal near Mundri village.</p>.Bengaluru: Woman killed in serial accident; car drags her for several metres.<p>They said the driver was rescued but seven other occupants of the vehicle drowned. A 12-year-old girl, Komal, is missing and efforts are on to trace her, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Satwinder (50), Chameli (65), Teejo (45), Fiza (16), Vandana (10), Riya (10) and Ramandeep (6).</p>.<p>All were from Deeg village in Kaithal. </p>