7 members of family dead as car plunges into canal in Haryana

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the canal near Mundri village.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 07:56 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 07:56 IST
India NewsAccidentHaryana

