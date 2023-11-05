A brighter Diwali for employees at this pharma after owner gifts them cars

As everyone rigorously shops for gifts with just a few days left for Diwali, festive fever is especially high at a pharmaceutical company in Haryana’s Panchkula where the owner has gifted cars to his employees
Around a month ago, M K Bhatia, the director and owner of Mits Healthcare, rewarded 12 of his company’s employees with cars as a token of appreciation for their hard work and loyalty to the company. “It is because of the hard work of these employees that they have reached this position today. All of them have been working for this company for years now,” Bhatia told the ANI.
In fact, the owner of the company believes that his employees are no less than stars and treats them like “celebrities”.
In a video posted on his LinkedIn account, employees of the company are seen revealing their brand new cars.
"Some time ago when our team was growing, I told my employees that they were no less than stars. We made rapid growth thereafter. We wanted to make them feel like celebrities. Everyone is a celebrity in my company," he told the news agency.
One of the employees who got gifted the car said that when she joined the company eight years ago, the director used to tell them that he wanted to give his employees a car. “That dream has been fulfilled today,” added Shipla, who has been working in the company for eight years.
Bhatia noted that some of his employees who got the car did not even know how to drive.
"No one had even dreamed that the company would give them a car as a gift. The rewarded employees were surprised to receive this gift," he added.