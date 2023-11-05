A brighter Diwali for employees at this pharma after owner gifts them cars

As everyone rigorously shops for gifts with just a few days left for Diwali, festive fever is especially high at a pharmaceutical company in Haryana’s Panchkula where the owner has gifted cars to his employees

Around a month ago, M K Bhatia, the director and owner of Mits Healthcare, rewarded 12 of his company’s employees with cars as a token of appreciation for their hard work and loyalty to the company. “It is because of the hard work of these employees that they have reached this position today. All of them have been working for this company for years now,” Bhatia told the ANI.

In fact, the owner of the company believes that his employees are no less than stars and treats them like “celebrities”.

In a video posted on his LinkedIn account, employees of the company are seen revealing their brand new cars.