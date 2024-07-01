Congress leader's brother shot dead in Faridabad over rivalry involving monetary transactions

Faridabad: The brother of a local Congress leader was allegedly shot dead here over a rivalry involving monetary transactions, police said on Monday.
Kunal Bhandana (32), a resident of Nawada Koh village, was killed at around 11:15 pm on Sunday near Masjid Chowk here, the police said.
According to the complaint filed by the victim's brother and local Congress leader, Jyotender Bhadana alias Rinku Bhadana, Kunal was standing near Masjid Chowk with a friend when Vijay, Billu and two others reached there and started arguing with him.
Jyotender Bhadana said that his brother had an ongoing rivalry with Vijay and Billu.
"After getting information from my brother's friend, I rushed to the spot. I saw Billu holding my brother's hand while Vijay shot him in the chest. They then fled in their Swift car. With the help of others, I took Kunal to Asian Hospital in Sector 21-A for treatment, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival," the Congress leader said in his complaint.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Vijay, Billu and two others under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Arms Act at Dabua police station on Monday, the police said.
"We have formed two special teams and raids are being conducted. The accused will be arrested soon," Station House Officer (SHO), Dabua police station, Inspector Vidhya Sagar said.
